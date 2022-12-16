The moment DC fans have been waiting for has arrived, as Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. In case you've been living under a physical rock, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in Black Adam, a film he's personally been trying to make for close to a decade. Black Adam was originally going to appear in the first Shazam! movie as the film's antagonist, but Johnson campaigned to headline a spinoff for Teth-Adam instead. Dwayne Johnson continuously declared that "the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change" with Black Adam, but that remains in doubt after a not-so-stellar box office performance.

Black Adam joins other DC films on HBO Max, such as DC League of Super-Pets (where Johnson voices Krypto), The Batman, Shazam!, Aquaman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Black Adam, along with the future of DC Studios, has been in the news this week, after reports of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reshuffling the entire film slate, leaving the fates of Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, and others up in the air.

Black Adam 2 in Jeopardy

The odds of a sequel to Black Adam are in jeopardy. It's now being reported that the underperformance of Black Adam has made Johnson's future in the DC franchise much more unclear, as the new DC Studios era begins under James Gunn and Peter Safran. With rumors now swirling that Gunn and Safran are close to revealing their plans for the DCU, figuring out how The Rock's Black Adam fits into the mix (or not) is indeed a big piece of the puzzle.

"Also unlikely is a sequel to Black Adam," a report from THR reads. "Despite the hype surrounding the movie of launching a new corner of DC, a lot of it led by star Dwayne Johnson, the movie has only grossed $385 million worldwide and insiders at the studio say the movie, which cost more than $190 million to produce (two sources peg the actual cost at $230 million, not including marketing), will be lucky to break even, even considering ancillary revenue. Even if the movie does eke out a minimal profit, any follow-up's inherent rising costs dim the prospect of a sequel."

Black Adam is now available to stream on HBO Max.