Black Adam Reportedly Could Be DC's Latest Flop at Box Office

It's been over a month since Black Adam made its debut in theaters, shifting the landscape of the live-action DC mythos in the process. The film has introduced some fan-favorite characters from DC's comics, and finally brought Dwayne Johnson's take on the titular antihero into live-action. Amid the excitement about the film, and about what sequels and spinoffs it could possibly bring, a new report sheds light on the film's performance at the box office. According to new projections from Variety, Black Adam's theatrical box office is expected to stall out just shy of $400 million globally, meaning that it could lose $50 million to $100 million in its theatrical run.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which released the movie, reportedly disputes these numbers, and believes that the movie will ultimately break even. Part of that could be due to the film's surprise push onto Digital platforms, which occurred exactly one month after it launched in theaters. Black Adam is far from the first 2022 movie to underperform at the box office, with Disney's Strange World, Lightyear, and Amsterdam being among the notable ones.

Will there be a Black Adam sequel?

While a Black Adam sequel has not been officially announced by Warner Bros., there's definitely a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility. That, combined with the film's impressive opening-weekend box office, indicates that we might not have to wait too long.

"Don't worry," producer Beau Flynn told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "This one will be fast."

"It's not going to take that long. I can promise you that," producer Hiram Garcia echoed. "We aways hope the first domino's the easy one... We'll get cooking on it fast, that's for sure."

"We will open up the magic wagon, we'll have the script ready, pretty fast," Flynn added.

Black Adam is now playing exclusively in theaters. As mentioned above, it will arrive on Digital on Tuesday, November 22nd, and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.