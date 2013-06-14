Black Adam Audiences Are Losing It Over Credit Scene, "Loudest Reaction From a Crowd I've Ever Heard"
Black Adam is well on its way to a sizable opening weekend at the box office. In fact, the film's projected $60 million haul could end up being the biggest debut for any film Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has ever appeared in. While the movie seemingly begins to connect a few of DC's film franchises into one continuity, the picture's post-credits scene has lit the internet ablaze. Full spoilers up ahead for the Black Adam post-credits scene!
Fans sticking around through the credits will get a hefty surprise as the eponymous anti-hero is approached by the Man of Steel himself. Not only does Kal-El's signature costume appear in the film like his post-credits scene in Shazam!, but his face is even revealed and it's one that is awfully familiar.
Somehow, someway Johnson managed to get Warner Brothers to bring Henry Cavill back to reprise the role he first originated in Man of Steel, and audiences can't get enough. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Loudest Pop
Also, that might've been the loudest reaction from a crowd I've ever heard towards a post-credit scene.. a definite HOLY SHIT moment. #BlackAdam #BlackAdamMovie— Danny Kilgore (@DannyKilgore1) October 21, 2022
Mind Blown
Mind blown 🤯 after watching #BlackAdam and stay for the after credit. Crowd went nuts!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ueOYgocDVv— Kellvin_Chavez (@Kellvin_Chavez) October 13, 2022
Amazing
Finally saw Black Adam. Film was great. End credit scene was amazing. Spoilers!!
Loved how Christian Bale showed up as Batman to confront Black Adam in the final vault heist credit scene. When Bale breaks the fourth wall by saying “Chris Nolan would never…”, the crowd erupted!— Kirby's Last Snack (@KirbysLastSnack) October 13, 2022
Big Hit
Just watched #BlackAdam in theater. The movie was really good. Some scenes were amazing. And the most insane crowd jumping moment was in the post credit scene. Holly shit . Man of steel 2 will be a big hit for sure .— ROHIT MODAK (@Rohitmdk) October 20, 2022
Don't Move a Muscle
Don't get up when #BlackAdam ends, there's a post-credit scene when the crowd is going INSANE. Can't wait to see your reaction!— Shadow Knight ⚡ (@ShadowKnightPK) October 20, 2022
No. 1
Black Adam is the best ❤ I would love to see it again. It's everything @TheRock said it was going to be. The end post credit scene made the entire crowd go crazy... Black Adam is currently the number 1 movie here in Africa #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/6KkUsHqDuV— Mwansa Dreadloc's Geek❤ (@Ultimate_Mwansa) October 21, 2022
Best DC Movie
#blackadam is the best DC movie finally great to see DC characters given the creditability and respect they deserve. Thank you @TheRock. You were born to play the role. Mid credit scene had crowd cheering. See it at the largest screen. @cineworld @IMAX— Samir Heer (@sam_heer) October 21, 2022
Insane
Via Eric's Instagram stories. 2/— humming days (hana.villa) (@ilove_ericzayne) October 22, 2022
"Insane. This is the sound of the crowd cheering after watching the movie #blackadam
My song is playing at the end credit don't miss it!"https://t.co/3QKkPnPccb pic.twitter.com/k4H7PTrN7h
Still shocked
Just watched #BlackAdam and I truly enjoyed it!!! Although the post credit scene…I’m still SHOCKED🤯🤯🤯— Pau(l)a ४ 🦻🏻🤟🏻 (@bonsi__) October 22, 2022
I literally screamed, but only a few other did lol (I know, boring crowd)