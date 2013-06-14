Black Adam Audiences Are Losing It Over Credit Scene, "Loudest Reaction From a Crowd I've Ever Heard"

Black Adam is well on its way to a sizable opening weekend at the box office. In fact, the film's projected $60 million haul could end up being the biggest debut for any film Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has ever appeared in. While the movie seemingly begins to connect a few of DC's film franchises into one continuity, the picture's post-credits scene has lit the internet ablaze. Full spoilers up ahead for the Black Adam post-credits scene!

Fans sticking around through the credits will get a hefty surprise as the eponymous anti-hero is approached by the Man of Steel himself. Not only does Kal-El's signature costume appear in the film like his post-credits scene in Shazam!, but his face is even revealed and it's one that is awfully familiar.

Somehow, someway Johnson managed to get Warner Brothers to bring Henry Cavill back to reprise the role he first originated in Man of Steel, and audiences can't get enough. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!