Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Claims Old Warner Bros. Leadership Didn't Want Henry Cavill Return





Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson claims that the old Warner Bros. leadership didn't want Henry Cavill to return. In an interview shared by @AjepArts on Twitter, The Rock explained the process that got Superman back in the game for this movie. It seems like the previous regime at Warner Bros. had other plans. Johnson goes through his record of events and hammers on the fact that he's been trying to get Cavill back into the DC universe for six years now. It's been reported that the company had multiple other plans for Superman projects and the character did appear in Shazam and Peacemaker to name a few examples. Whether it was going to be a recast situation or merely extended negotiations with the actor, fans were left to wonder. Now, it seems like he's 100 percent back for the time being. Check out the entirety of his comments down below!

"I feel that this serves not only Black Adam but the entire DC Universe," Johnson began. "More importantly than that, it takes care of the fans. And that's what you want your lead foot to be. So, yes, phone calls, meetings…But, man this was years man. Six years to get that done. I'm going to say that again, six years we kept talking about this and they kept saying no. Now, that leadership isn't there anymore and we usher in a new era of the DC Universe."

Will There Be A Black Adam vs Superman Movie?

The Black Adam star has been addressing the Superman retune at numerous points on the press tour for his new film. The speculation is at a fever pitch so far. On the red carpet for the big premiere, Johnson left no doubt they're gearing up for a showdown with The Man of Steel. Earlier this year, he assured the fans that he was doing everything in his power to get that crossover into production.

"I've been pushing hard for this thing," Johnson said on the carpet. "And it's a little easier for studios, and I get it and I understand the economics of it... 'Well, this thing makes money. Batman, Superman, Batman versus Superman, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, Aquaman 2...I feel really confident in the new leadership that's in here now at Warner Brothers and actively looking now for... We're going to land on some leadership on the DC side, too. So, this idea that I've been saying for about a year now, about, 'Hey, this is a new era in the DC universe.' It's a new era there. It's a new era in Black Adam. You saw the end of Black Adam. That's a new era too as well, that we're bringing in. So, I feel good."

