Best Black Friday Walmart DVD and Blu-Ray Deals Include ‘Justice League,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ and More

Superhero hits such as Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming and DC Films’ Wonder Woman are among the titles that will be available at Walmart for less than $10 during the retailer’s Black Friday sale.

Walmart will offer Spider-Man: Homecoming on Blu-ray and Justice League and Wonder Woman on DVD for $3.96 each, with over 180 titles available at that price point, including The Fate of the Furious (DVD) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (DVD).

Over 30 titles will be available to collect for $7.96, including Avengers: Infinity War (DVD), Solo: A Star Wars Story (DVD), Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 (DVD), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Blu-ray) and Deadpool 2 (Blu-ray).

More than 50 titles will be offered for $8.96, including titles in the 4K Ultra HD format.

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, and Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper will be available to own on Blu-ray, while Deadpool 2, Wonder Woman, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and John Wick 2 are among the 4K titles offered at a hefty discount.

Justice League (Blu-ray) is one of more than 70 titles available to own for just $5.96, a price tier that includes Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Blu-ray), Deadpool 2 (DVD), Pacific Rim Uprising (Blu-ray) and Fifty Shades Freed (Blu-ray).

Over 90 titles will be offered at the $9.96 price tier, including multipack and television series sets. Included in the promotion are the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 bundle, The Flash: Season 4, Game of Thrones: Season 5, Rick and Morty: Season 3, and The Walking Dead: Season 8.

Also offered at just $1.96 are more than 110 titles on DVD, including The Peanuts Movie, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, The Secret Life of Pets, and The Wizard of Oz.

Other deals include a PlayStation 4 1 TB slim bundle packaged with Marvel’s Spider-Man for $200, and hundreds of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch video games priced at $12, $17, $25, and $35.

Best Buy will offer competitive prices with more than 75 titles for $3.99, including Blu-ray editions of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League Dark, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman and X-Men: Apocalypse.

$5.99 Blu-ray titles include Deadpool, Logan, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, while Justice League, Batman Ninja, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies will be offered on Blu-ray for $7.99.

Best Buy will also be offering Deadpool, Justice League, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Logan, X-Men: Apocalypse and The Incredible Hulk on 4K for $9.99.

Available for $14.99 on 4K are such recent hits as Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and the animated Batman: The Killing Joke.

Walmart’s Black Friday offerings can be found here and go live online Wednesday, November 21 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT. In-store deals begin Thursday, November 22 at 6 pm.

