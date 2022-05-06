Black Panther 2 Will Start Filming in July 2021

✖

Work on Black Panther 2 continues into the holidays as Marvel Studios works to begin filming the sequel this coming summer. A new report from THR suggests Ryan Coogler and company will start principal photography on the sequel at some point in July 2021, suggesting development on the feature on a script level is moving right along. The report does not make note of the studios' plans of what the Kevin Feige-led outfit plans to do with T'Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing, though studio executive Victoria Alonso confirmed earlier this month they wouldn't use CGI to recreate his likeness.

The trade mentions production will take place in and around Atlanta, and could last up to six months into 2022. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are all expected to return and reprise their roles from Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. It's said Wright's Shuri may have a more prominent role in the follow-up.

Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerto is currently in talks to play one of the film's antagonists, though an identity was not immediately available.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso shared of Marvel's future Black Panther plans. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso added, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Black Panther 2 currently has a release date of May 6, 2022.

