Black Panther 3 Star Says Film Already in the Works, But There's a Catch

Surprising few, it looks like Black Panther 3 is already in the works. During the red carpet festivities at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lead Letitia Wright said in an interview a threequel is in the works, though it may take a while to finally come to fruition.

"I think it's already in the works," Wright told Variety. "You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

Letitia Wright on plans for a #BlackPanther3: "I think it's already in the works...It's gonna take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that." #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/mPI0zz0SqB pic.twitter.com/hILe9CZP4B — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Is Black Panther 3 actually happening?

When asked again if she can confirm news of a third film in the Black Panther franchise, Wright said she's trying to manifest the greenlight. "I always try to do positive words and positive thinking and I believe that good words manifest, so I'm manifesting a Black Panther 3. Why not?" she added.

Has Marvel confirmed a third Black Panther film?

When asked about a third flick last November, Black Panther producer Nate Moore said the studio and Ryan Coogler both wanted to see how the response was the Wakanda Forever before committing to another film based in Wakanda.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore told Collider at the time. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters ahead of its Disney+ release on February 1st.

What'd you think of the Black Panther sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!