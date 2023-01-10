Black Panther 2 May Have Confirmed Adamantium's MCU Arrival

The entire plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revolves around the use of vibranium and the various world governments trying to get their hands on the fictional matter. The existence of vibranium is paramount to the world-building of both Wakanda and Talokan, which makes a recent presentation deck from Wakanda Forever production designer Hannah Beachler that much more peculiar.

Ahead of the annual Art Directors Guild Awards in February, the union has shared a series of presentations online detailing the art and production design of artists up for some awards. In Beachler's presentation, notes are shown that says Namor's throne room in Talokan features not vibranium, but adamantium, another fictional metal in the Marvel stable made popular as the one that Wolverine's iconic claws (and skeleton) is made from.

In a drawing of the throne itself, Beachler notates the shark's jaw "has a grill" where "each tooth is engraved out of adamantium." Interestingly enough, Beachler won an Oscar for her work on the first Black Panther, so the designer's likely entirely familiar with the differences between the two metals.

Then comes the fact that Namor was confirmed as mutant within the movie, adding another layer to story. Could the metal Namor found actually be adamantium and his anger in Wakanda Forever was misplaced as they're separate metals? At what point was the adamantium changed out for a second batch of vibranium? Maybe we'll all just have to wait until Black Panther 3 for more answers...

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore said in chat with Collider last November when asked about a third film. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters ahead of its Disney+ release on February 1st.

