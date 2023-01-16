Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Angela Bassett to Receive Distinguished Artisan Award from Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett is set to be be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award at the 10th Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, happening next month. The actress/director/producer who plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already earned a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award nomination for the part, and will be recognized by the union representing hair and makeup artists at a ceremony February 11 at the Beverly Hilton.

Over the course of her long and lauded career, Bassett has snagged two Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and seven Primetime Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of two SAG Awards, 11 NAACP Image Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Black Girls Rock! Icon Award. She was also nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award for her directorial debut of the Whitney Houston biopic Whitney and directed episodes in the popular horror anthology series American Horror Story.

"Local 706 wishes to show its appreciation to Angela Bassett, who has portrayed amazingly iconic women we can all relate to. She boldly collaborates with her 706 make-up and hair teams to extend their imaginations and develop magical but always relatable characters you will remember forever — from the beloved Queen Ramonda to feisty Tina Turner [in What's Love Got to Do With It?] to Bernadine in Waiting to Exhale. We couldn't think of a better person to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary," said Guild president Julie Socash.

The goal of the Distinguished Artisan Award is to celebrate the prolific spectrum of Bassett's versatile career on screen and television, celebrating talent that has created memorable characters throughout their career, richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry. Previous winners include Jon Favreau, Eddie Murphy, Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, Ryan Murphy, Dick Smith, Guillermo del Toro, Sir Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy, and Gary Oldman.

Other recent projects include Disney/Pixar's Academy Award-winning animated feature Soul, for which she lent her melodious voice for the character, Dorothea Williams; feature films Otherhood and Gunpowder Milkshake from Netflix; and The Flood from National Geographic, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Narrator. Bassett was also nominated for two Emmys for performances in The Imagineering Story: The Happiest Place on Earth and for A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Apple Original Films announced the documentary feature, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood, to be directed by Shola Lynch with Bassett and Halle Berry on board as executive producers and will debut globally on AppleTV+.