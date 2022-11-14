Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar Buzz Is Already Building for One of the Film's Stars
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is making waves at the box office. Through Sunday, the Ryan Coogler picture has grossed a monstrous $300 million at box office around the world. Not only that, but the film is a hit with critics, currently sporting an 84-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also happens to be a hit was movie-goers, with one of the production's actions becoming an Oscar favorite for many.
Due to her performance as Queen Ramonda, many Black Panther fans are now lobbying for an Academy Award nomination for Angela Bassett. While the first Black Panther won Oscars, a single Marvel actor has yet to come away with an award. If Bassett were nominated, it would be her second nomination, having last been nominated for playing Tina Turner in Brian Gibson's What's Love Got to Do with It.
Show Stealing
Angela Bassett should win an oscar for her performance in #WakandaForever— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 12, 2022
For me she is the show stealer of the film
The scene where she confronts okoye is brilliant acting.
Make It So
Angela Bassett has to be the first Marvel actress to win an Oscar pic.twitter.com/s9Afdafnix— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) November 5, 2022
Loving It!
I’m LOVING everyone saying “OSCAR!” for Angela Bassett #WakandaForever— King Namor’s Personal Talokanian Blowfish 🐠 (@Decodnlyfe1) November 14, 2022
Where's the Award?!
This scene took my breath away. Angela Bassett displaying what truly is a mother's rage but also that of a queen who was betrayed by her closest friend. And Danai Gurira grief stricken, mourning what a grave mistake she made. GIVE THEM THEIR OSCARS RN #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9xvdRcTAyc— laki saw WAKANDA FOREVER (@ldw_sunkissed) November 13, 2022
Yeah
do i think angela bassett deserves an oscar nom?! pic.twitter.com/JCe4oBCxtv— mal ✰ (@photonsmight) November 13, 2022
No Reason Why Not
There is no reason on God’s green earth why Angela Bassett shouldn’t have an Oscar.
NOT ONE. #WakandaForever— Jon Paul, Ed. D. (They/Them/Tired)🏳️🌈✊🏾 (@DoctorJonPaul) November 12, 2022
Well Deserved
Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar for this scene in #WakandaForever alone. pic.twitter.com/xA2zKgRPC7— . (@hosthetics) November 13, 2022
My God
angela bassett deserves to be the first actor nominated for an oscar for a marvel movie for her work in black panther wakanda forever, my god— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 12, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.prev