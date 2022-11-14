Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar Buzz Is Already Building for One of the Film's Stars

By Adam Barnhardt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is making waves at the box office. Through Sunday, the Ryan Coogler picture has grossed a monstrous $300 million at box office around the world. Not only that, but the film is a hit with critics, currently sporting an 84-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also happens to be a hit was movie-goers, with one of the production's actions becoming an Oscar favorite for many.

Due to her performance as Queen Ramonda, many Black Panther fans are now lobbying for an Academy Award nomination for Angela Bassett. While the first Black Panther won Oscars, a single Marvel actor has yet to come away with an award. If Bassett were nominated, it would be her second nomination, having last been nominated for playing Tina Turner in Brian Gibson's What's Love Got to Do with It.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.

