Black Panther: Wakanda Forever CinemaScore is Marvel's Best of 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially hit theaters and it's showing fans exactly what will happen to the mantle of the titular character. Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away a little while before the sequel was set to begin filming, so everything has been up in the air. Now that the movie has finally hit theaters, we know that Shuri (Letitia Wright) is officially the next Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has been getting some pretty positive reviews, with its Rotten Tomatoes score reaching a whooping 84% fresh. CinemaScore has also revealed that the film received an A after polling audiences. This makes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the highest scoring Marvel Studios film of the year. You can check out their tweet below!

"We were there to poll @theblackpanther Wakanda Forever and audiences gave it an A grade," The official CinemaScore Twitter account posted. "Congratulations to @MarvelStudios, @Lupita_Nyongo, #LetitiaWright, @DanaiGurira, and the entire cast and crew!"

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

