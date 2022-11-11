Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married

Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Continue reading at your own risk...

Everett Ross, played by Martin Freeman, has been an integral part of the Black Panther storyline in the MCU, just as he worked closely with the Black Panther in the comics. It was widely known and expected that Freeman would reprise his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The character fans weren't expecting to see, however, was Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Val has been popping up around the MCU throughout Phase 4, seemingly recruiting anti-heroes for her own initiative (perhaps the Thunderbolts). Now that she's in charge of the CIA, her appearance at a crime scene where Everett was trying to investigate an incident with the Wakandans makes sense, but it is quickly revealed that their relationship goes way beyond work. They used to be married.

In one of their first conversations, Val acts somewhat flirty with Ross, and it's easy not to think anything of it. But when the two of them share an eight-hour car ride back to Alexandria, Virginia, Val makes the comment that Everett is her ex-husband. The film doesn't offer too many details beyond that, never explaining how long they were together or exactly when they split, but it does seem clear why they are no longer together. Everett and Val could not be more different, and they don't like each other too much. Val's actions in the third act of Wakanda Forever show just how little she thinks of her ex-husband.

As the MCU continues, there's a good chance Ross' history with Val will come up again, especially if they find themselves on opposing sides of a major conflict.

Were you surprised to learn of Ross and Val's secret history in the MCU? When do you think they'll pop up next? Let us know in the comments!