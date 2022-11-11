Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Tracking Points to HUGE Opening Weekend





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new box office estimates. The fresh tracking numbers are pointing towards a massive opening weekend for the Marvel sequel. The original Black Panther managed to net $202 million in its opening frame. Wakanda Forever is estimated to land somewhere between $180 million and $225 million according to numbers from Box Office Pro. A showing at the low end of that estimate would still put the Marvel movie in the top third of openings for Phase 4. If Wakanda Forever managed to beat $200 million, it would be one of the biggest smashes in the history of the MCU. So, a lot of directions for the Ryan Coogler film. Some viewers didn't know what story the movie would decide to pursue after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, general audiences are still queuing up to see whatever Marvel has planned to close out Phase 4.

What Is The Central Theme of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Coogler spoke to Empire Magazine about what question guided their movie. In short, making hard decisions became a focal point as the creative team was faced with their own. "Unfortunately, that question became more and more relevant. Both for humanity as a whole, but also for the people in our production who were coming back for this one," he said.

"Maturity is about being faced with impossible questions, and still making a choice and moving forward," Coogler continued. "This unique group is more like a band than it is a group of actors, and Chad was our lead singer. So for me, it was like, 'How do I figure out a song that they can still get up there and sing?', in light of what we were dealing with."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's New Synopsis

"In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Do you think Wakanda Forever can top the first film? Let us know down in the comments!