Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Date Moved

Marvel Studios typically hosts its world premieres the same week its films enter theaters or, at the very least, close to it. When it comes to the studios' next film offering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will soon change. An updated listing on Average Socialite, a platform monitoring events in and around Hollywood, the Ryan Coogler sequel will no longer debut on its previous premiere date of November 1st. Instead, Marvel Studios has bumped the world premiere up a full week. Now, Wakanda Forever is set to have its premiere on Tuesday, October 25th, two-and-a-half weeks before the film enters theaters.

The Burbank-based outfit recently launched ticket sales for the feature, simultaneously sharing the film's final trailer.

"Unfortunately, that question became more and more relevant. Both for humanity as a whole, but also for the people in our production who were coming back for this one," Coogler said in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, suggesting the question that drove his mindset on the picture was questioning how the production would carry on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

"Maturity is about being faced with impossible questions, and still making a choice and moving forward," added the filmmaker. "This unique group is more like a band than it is a group of actors, and Chad was our lead singer. So for me, it was like, 'How do I figure out a song that they can still get up there and sing?', in light of what we were dealing with."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.