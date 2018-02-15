Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever

This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.

Fans who purchase Black Panther tickets through AMC will receive an exclusive, double-sided "made in Wakanda" coin commemorating Black Panther and Black Panther 2. See the AMC Theatres website for tickets and a list of participating theaters.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Marvel's Black Panther follows T'Challa (Boseman) who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

In Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Shuri (Wright), M'Baku (Duke), Okoye (Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The Black Panther sequel introduces the hybrid mutant Namor (Tenoch Huerta), king of the undersea kingdom of Talocan, and genius inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a.k.a. the armored hero Ironheart.

On Monday, Marvel Studios and Disney debuted the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, announcing tickets pre-sales for filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The final film in Marvel Studios' Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11th.