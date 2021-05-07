New Black Widow Set Photo Looks at Scarlett Johansson in Action

By Jenna Anderson

It seems like we could finally be nearing the debut of Marvel's Black Widow, as the long-awaited film is set to make its debut this May after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to offering an action-packed extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film will serve as the biggest outing yet for Scarlett Johansson's take on Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow -- and now we have a new behind-the-scenes look at what that will entail. Deborah LaMia Denaver, who serves as a makeup artist on the upcoming film, recently took to Instagram to share a new duo of photos of Johansson in costume on a "blue screen" set.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson said in a previous interview. "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."

Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

0comments

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said last November. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters on May 7, 2021.

Start the Conversation

of