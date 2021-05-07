New Black Widow Set Photo Looks at Scarlett Johansson in Action

✖

It seems like we could finally be nearing the debut of Marvel's Black Widow, as the long-awaited film is set to make its debut this May after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to offering an action-packed extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film will serve as the biggest outing yet for Scarlett Johansson's take on Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow -- and now we have a new behind-the-scenes look at what that will entail. Deborah LaMia Denaver, who serves as a makeup artist on the upcoming film, recently took to Instagram to share a new duo of photos of Johansson in costume on a "blue screen" set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah Lamia Denaver (@lamiadenaver)

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson said in a previous interview. "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."

Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said last November. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters on May 7, 2021.