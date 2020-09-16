New Marvel's Black Widow Photos Released

✖

Marvel's solo Black Widow movie is currently set to arrive in theaters in November, becoming the first film from Marvel Studios to debut since the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame last spring. The film was originally supposed to bow back in May, and there is still some doubt that it will actually be released in November, but the advertising push continues forward all the same. This week, Total Film debuted three brand new photos from Black Widow, revealing new looks at a few characters, including the villainous Taskmaster.

One of these photos shows off Taskmaster riding a tank through the streets, while another features Florence Pugh's Yelena escaping from a dangerous explosion. The third includes a look at Yelena working alongside Black Widow herself, played by Scarlett Johansson.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

While fans are expecting plenty of action when Black Widow does eventually debut, they may not think that they're in for a family drama. At its core, Black Widow tells the story of a family, an idea that came from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

“[That decision] was puzzling to me,” director Cate Shortland told Total Film. “And then I realised, by the end, that Kevin and I had similar visions. What I really wanted to do was to expose the character and get under her skin. The family created the dynamic with which that would happen. We see a different side of the character, because she’s in scenes with people that know her from when she was a child. She’s not a superhero in those scenes; she’s a daughter or a sister.”



(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland with a script from Eric Pearson. In addition to the return of Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and William Hurt.

You can check out the official synopsis for Black Widow below.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Are you looking forward to seeing Black Widow in November? Let us know in the comments!

Black Widow is set to hit theaters in the US on November 6th.