Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Is Happy Marvel Waited This Long for Her Solo Film

While many Marvel Studios fans eagerly await the release of Black Widow after numerous lengthy delays, fans finally are learning more about the secretive solo movie set before the events of Avengers: Endgame. The official magazine for Black Widow has made its way into the hands of the public, in which actress Scarlett Johansson reveals new details about her first official headlining movie. After years of starring as a supporting character in Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the Avengers franchise, Johansson steps into the spotlight for the first time — and it couldn't come at a more perfect time, according to the actress.

Speaking with the official magazine for Black Widow, Johansson revealed why she's glad it took this long to get her own project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"If we had made a Black Widow standalone back then, it would be such a different film to this one," explained Johansson. "Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame gave me a totally different perspective on who she is. Before, I don't think I would have been able to show people who Natasha really is, what drives her, and show her emotional core."

She added, "I don't think we'd be able to cut that deep back then. It would have probably been much more of a straight-up spy thriller that maybe would have been a lot flashier in a different kind of way and just scratch the surface of what we do in this movie."

It will be a while before fans get the chance to see Black Widow in theaters, as the movie has been delayed once again to May 7, 2021 — just over a full year from its original release date — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While COVID-19 continues to ravage many communities across the globe, Johansson said she and the team at Marvel want fans to see the movie as soon as possible, so long as it's safe.

"I'd been talking to [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige about it, and our fellow producers, just trying to understand what the landscape was," Johansson said in an interview with Marie Claire. "We're all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe, to have people be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theater."

We'll see if Black Widow meets its next release date as Marvel Studios amps up for its first releases since 2019.