Marvel Studios EVP Addresses if Any Marvel Movies Will Be Released on Disney+

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 marks the first year since 2009 that a Marvel Cinematic Universe film did not hit theaters. The next film on the roster is Black Widow, which has since been moved to May 2021. Many have wondered if Marvel and Disney will opt to start releasing more movies on Disney+ as they did a few months ago with the live-action Mulan. However, it does not sounds like anyone involved with Marvel Studios is eager to release their blockbusters straight to streaming. In a recent interview with Clarin, Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso addressed the possibility of Marvel movies going straight to Disney+.

"It seems to me that our films are films for theatrical distribution," Alonso explained. "We always said that we believe in different formats, and it is very important to maintain the custom, the tradition, of watching certain films in community. With Avengers: Endgame we did as usual: every Friday before a movie comes out, we go to see it with people who had never seen it. If you see it with those 500 people, or the 1,000 people, or the 100 people who were in the cinema, what you feel when you see that movie with other people is something very different from what one can feel in the living room with the four, five or six people who live in your house. So, whenever possible and that it is something that health measures allow us, we want our films to be seen in the cinema."

During the interview, Alonso also addressed whether or not Marvel will be using a digital double for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2 after his unexpected passing.

As for Black Widow, the movie is expected to see the return of Scarlett Johansson as the titular character. It will also feature Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

"One of the most interesting things about the film is how far [director Cate Shortland] went with it," Pugh previously told Total Film. "This film is about the abuse of women. It's about how they get involuntary hysterectomies by the age of eight. It's about girls who are stolen from around the world. It's so painful, and it's so important."

In addition to Black Widow, Marvel Studios has also pushed back Eternals, which will release on November 5, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was also delayed to July 9, 2021.