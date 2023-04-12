Pearl Star Mia Goth Joins Marvel's Blade Reboot

Mia Goth is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of filming later this summer, Goth has joined Marvel's Blade reboot in an undisclosed role. Goth has become a quick favorite of many after her breakout roles in A24's X and its sequel Pearl. Most recently the actor appeared in the wildly popular, albeit divisive, Infinity Pool alongside Alexander Skarsgard. According to the initial report from Deadline, it's unclear just who exactly the actor is playing, though it'd make since for her to play one of the vampires in Marvel's pantheon given the history of Blade coupled with the actor's resume.

The film itself has undergone several changes, being bumped from its November 3rd date this year to a September date next year. The production also lost its first director in Bassam Tariq, who departed the project because of the scheduling concerns. At the same time, Watchmen alumnus Stacy Osei-Kuffour left as writer, paving the way for a rewrite from Michael Starrbury.

It's also said the script has received hefty changes under the new crew, with some reports suggesting a major role for Kit Harington's Dane Whitman may have been scrubbed from the film entirely.

How was Eternals going to crossover with Blade?

During one of the post-credits scenes of the Chloe Zhao feature, Whitman (Harington) opens a chest to find a familiar heirloom known as the Ebony Blade. He's then interrupted by an off-screen voice, which has since been identified by Marvel Studios to be that of Mahershala Ali's Daywalker. When we spoke with Eternals VFX boss Stephane Ceretti last year, he told us the tease was very deliberate.

"The funny thing is my second on the show, which is Mårten Larsson my additional supervisor, is actually going to be supervising Blade very soon," Ceretti told us. "So I told him, I said, 'I'm giving that to you as a gift, use it wisely and make good out of it.' But I'm sure it's going to do actually even better."

Blade is set for release on September 6, 2024.

