Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids Set for Release on March 17 (Exclusive)

Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids will soon be available on digital release. ComicBook.com has learned the Vincent Soberano-helmed flick will be available digitally on March 17ththrough platforms like Amazon, FlixFling, Vudu, and Fandango. Starring The Suicide Squad’s Mayling Ng and Chinese-American martial arts champ Sarah Chang (The Trigonal: Fight for Justice), Rise of the Hybrids is a blend of martial arts, folklore, and fantasy.

At the 2019 Urban Action Showcase Expo (UASE), an annual stunt and martial arts-dedicated awards event presented by Cinemax and HBO, Blood Hunters won five of the six awards it was nominated for, including Best Action Film, Best Martial Arts, Best VFX, Best Action Sequence, and Best Weapons Sequence. You can see the trailer for the flick below.

Blood Hunters Trailer from TriCoast Studios on Vimeo.

Blood Hunters is based on a 2016 short film of the same name. Joining Ng and Chang on the cast include Roxanne Barcle (Wildflower), Mekael Turner (Crazy Alien), Levi Ignacio (BuyBust), Temujin Shirzada, Will Devaughn, and Althea Vega.

The film’s officially synopsis from TriCoast Entertainment can be found below.

“Inspired by Soberano’s original comic book drawings and a Filipino folklore story from his childhood, BLOOD HUNTERS follows Gabriella, who is on a trail of vengeance after a monster killed her family. On her journey, she teams up with a group of monster hunters called the Slayers, and a hybrid killer named Bolo, looking to redeem his humanity. But when this unlikely troop realizes that they’re all pawns in a twisted plan to lure and destroy the land’s best demon hunters, together they must fight Naga and Gundra – the monster warlords of the supernatural underworld. Can they save the world from Naga, Gundra, and the Monster Queen?”