Bloodshot Director Posts New Photo From Vin Diesel’s Superhero Movie

Dave Wilson will be kicking off Valiant’s cinematic push with Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot movie, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. Bloodshot has actually already wrapped filming and is currently in the post-production process, but Wilson recently took fans back to the day they started filming Bloodshot with a new behind the scenes post. Three photos take you on the set of the anticipated film, which come with the caption “First feature, first day, first post… just a little late — but here we go! Couldn’t be more excited to be on this incredible journey with @vindiesel and @sonypictures.” You can check out the photos below.

Bloodshot will be Valiant’s first time bringing their characters to the big screen, and Diesel definitely believes in what Wilson and the studio is doing with the franchise. Diesel went into detail about that process last year with ComicBook.com.

“You’re watching something and you’re going…I guess I expected that we would finally get here in the superhero universe, but I can’t believe we’re here,” Diesel told Rukari Austin on behalf of ComicBook.com. “Dave Wilson, who’s directing it. Guy Pierce, who’s in it is insane. We just have a great cast. Sony, you know that Sony is finally going to lead the charge in the superhero movies of the future because they’re incorporating a part of reality and incorporating issues that exist in society and embedding them into a quote-unquote superhero movie. It’s just awesome.”

Those aren’t small words, and if true could spell big things for Valiant’s upcoming movie universe. The comics certainly hold plenty of cool characters that would be amazing to watch on the big screen, including Livewire, X-O Manowar, Shadowman, and more, so if Bloodshot can get things rolling we could see much more of Valiant’s characters over the next few years.

You can check out the official description for Bloodshot below.

“Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

Bloodshot hits theaters in early 2020.

