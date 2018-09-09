Guy Pearce up for Role in Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ Movie

Another A-list actor could soon be headed to Sony’s Bloodshot movie.

Guy Pearce is reportedly in talks to join the Vin Diesel-led film according to Variety. If Pearce signs on for Bloodshot, he will be taking over for Michael Sheen‘s role, after the actor had to depart the project because of “scheduling and family conflicts”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining Pearce and Diesel in Bloodshot are Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Talulah Riley (Westworld), Alex Hernandez (Hemlock Grove), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Sam Heughan (Outlander), and Johannes Haukur Johannesson (Game of Thrones). The film will be directed by Dave Wilson.

Bloodshot will star Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a super-soldier created by the secret government organization Project Rising Spirit. Garrison’s powers come from “nanites,” which enter his bloodstream and give him a variety of powers, including the ability to recover from almost any trauma by consuming protein. The process which gave him his powers also installed a number of implanted identities into Bloodshot‘s brain, creating a lasting identity crisis.

For most of his publishing history, Bloodshot has not known his true identity, and has had no life outside of being Bloodshot. The current Bloodshot Reborn series, in which he tries (and mostly fails) to have a normal life, could easily be a major influence on the feature film, as it would ground the character somewhat.

Created in 1992 by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton, Bloodshot’s anonymous backstory likely owes something to Wolverine, who was also the product of a clandestine experiment that gave him a healing factor. Wolverine’s own past was largely unwritten at the time of Bloodshot’s creation. Agonizing about, and searching for, his true self was a major part of Wolverine’s story in the’ 90s.

When Valiant relaunched in 2012 after about a decade without new comics, Duane Swierczynski reinvented Bloodshot for the new line.

The character made his live-action debut this spring in Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe, which debuted exclusively on ComicBook.com. In the series, Bloodshot was played by former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank.

What do you think of Pearce joining Bloodshot? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Bloodshot will debut on February 21, 2020.