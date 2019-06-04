Outlander Star Sam Heughan Teases His Bloodshot Role

We’re still a ways out from seeing Bloodshot hit the big screen, but one of the film’s stars just dropped a pretty interesting tease. In a recent interview with Parade, Sam Heughan briefly spoke about the upcoming Vin Diesel-led film, in which he will be playing Corporal Harlan “So Long” Shifflet.

“It’s called Bloodshot.” Heughan revealed. “It’s a bit comic book and I play a Navy SEAL who’s been through some trauma and has been changed by technology and made into a better soldier. It’s an amazing part, to be honest. Very, very different to what I’m used to playing.”

“It was great.” Heughan said of working with Diesel. “I get to fight him a lot, so, hopefully, people enjoy that. [I had to train] lot. It’s a very physical role and I really loved it. When people see the character, I hope, they’re going to see it’s a really iconic character that plays a new superhero, or supervillain maybe.”

While Corporal Harlan isn’t a pretty prominent character in Bloodshot’s comic history, these comments from Heughan certainly seem to hint at him being a villain of sorts in the film.

Bloodshot follows Marine Ray Garrison (Diesel), who is resurrected by a secret team of scientists after he and his wife are murdered. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought.

“You’re watching something and you’re going…I guess I expected that we would finally get here in the superhero universe, but I can’t believe we’re here.” Diesel said in an interview last year. “Dave Wilson, who’s directing it. Guy Pierce, who’s in it is insane. We just have a great cast. Sony, you know that Sony is finally going to lead the charge in the superhero movies of the future because they’re incorporating a part of reality and incorporating issues that exist in society and embedding them into a quote-unquote superhero movie. It’s just awesome.”

Joining Diesel in Bloodshot are Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3), Talulah Riley (Westworld), Alex Hernandez (Hemlock Grove), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), and Johannes Haukur Johannesson (Game of Thrones). The film will be directed by Dave Wilson.

This film will mark the second significant live-action appearance for the character after former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank played him in Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe.

Bloodshot will debut on February 21, 2020.