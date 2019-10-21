This Action Figure Features Vin Diesel in Full Bloodshot Mode

Earlier today we got our first look at the trailer for Valiant Comics’ Bloodshot film starring Vin Diesel. You’ll notice that he doesn’t go full Bloodshot at any point in the teaser, but this new figure from McFarlane Toys (which was first revealed back at New York Comic Con) should give you a good idea about what it will look like when he does. It will be interesting to find out what the deal is with the leg armor.

The McFarlane Toys Bloodshot action figure is now available to pre-order here at Amazon and here at Walmart for $19.98. The 7-inch figure features a solid likeness of Vin Diesel “in his outfit from the Bloodshot movie” along with a machine gun, two handguns, a knife, a figure stand, and a whopping 22-points of articulation. Shipping is slated for January 31st.

Bloodshot hits theaters on February 21st, 2020. The synopsis reads:

“Brought back from the dead by Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology and suffering total memory loss, Ray Garrison – aka Bloodshot – struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become with the help of a group of other augmented combatants.”

In addition to Diesel, Bloodshot stars Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, and Talulah Riley. The film is written by Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow and directed by Dave Wilson. Neal Moritz, Toby Jaffe, and Dinesh Shamdasani are all producing.

