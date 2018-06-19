‘Bloodshot’ Reportedly Filming in South Africa This Summer

It looks like Sony’s Bloodshot movie could be entering production pretty soon.

A new report from Omega Underground suggests that the upcoming project will be filming sometime this summer, in South Africa’s Cape Town Film Studios. The studio has been home to quite a few genre favorites over the years, including Dredd, Tomb Raider, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Bloodshot will star Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a super-soldier created by the secret government organization Project Rising Spirit. Garrison’s powers come from “nanites,” which enter his bloodstream and give him a variety of powers, including the ability to recover from almost any trauma by consuming protein. The process which gave him his powers also installed a number of implanted identities into Bloodshot‘s brain, creating a lasting identity crisis.

For most of his publishing history, Bloodshot has not known his true identity, and has had no life outside of being Bloodshot. The current Bloodshot Reborn series, in which he tries (and mostly fails) to have a normal life, could easily be a major influence on the feature film, as it would ground the character somewhat.

The film’s cast will also include Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), and Sam Heughan (Outlander). The film will be directed by Avengers: Age of Ultron alum Dave Wilson.

Created in 1992 by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton, Bloodshot’s anonymous backstory likely owes something to Wolverine, who was also the product of a clandestine experiment that gave him a healing factor. Wolverine’s own past was largely unwritten at the time of Bloodshot’s creation. Agonizing about, and searching for, his true self was a major part of Wolverine’s story in the’ 90s.

When Valiant relaunched in 2012 after about a decade without new comics, Duane Swierczynski reinvented Bloodshot for the new line.

The character made his live-action debut this spring in Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe, which debuted exclusively on ComicBook.com. In the series, Bloodshot was played by former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank.

Bloodshot does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.