New Bloodshot Poster Released

Bloodshot is gearing up for release in March and, on the heels of an exciting trailer dropping earlier this year, ComicBook.com is proud to present the new poster for the upcoming film. Based on the bestselling Valiant comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

The poster showcases Diesel in character, guns in hand, with his skin matching the look of the iconic character who becomes more white after his transformation, complete with a glow from his chest which is the center of his healing power. As was displayed in the trailer, the many small pieces flying through the air around him (some cleverly made to look like a DNA strand in the poster), are pieces of nanotechnology which help the character rebuild from any amount of damage or injuries.

Check out the poster for Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot movie below!

Bloodshot is directed by Dave Wilson and written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Hersserer. The movie stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce and is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Diniesh Shamdasani, and Vin Diesel with Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick, and Matthew Vaughn serving as executive producers.

Following the release of the latest trailer for Bloodshot, ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw shared his positive reaction to the trailer on the ComicBook Nation podcast. “What I really did enjoy is it gave you the larger comic book-y feel of the movie, beyond the life and death concept,” Outlaw said. “Now we know, Bloodshot’s going in and it’s not just him. It’s a whole lab full of enhanced freaks and a lot of other side characters that look really cool. Some big fights we’re gonna see with the guy in the exoskeleton, but it looks like we’re gonna get a lot more of that.”

Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13.