Blue Beetle's Comic History Explained

The first trailer for Blue Beetle arrived on Monday, bringing DC's latest superhero onto the big screen. The trailer showcased the unconventional origin story for Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who accidentally becomes bonded with an ancient Scarab that gives him superpowers. The trailer already established that Jaime is far from the first character to hold the Blue Beetle mantle, with visual nods to the two previous incarnations of the character, Dan Garrett and Ted Kord. So, who are the different iterations of Blue Beetle? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Dan Garrett's Blue Beetle?

Originally created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski, Dan Garret made his debut in Fox Comics' Mystery Men Comics #1 in 1939. At the time, he was characterized as a rogue patrolman who fought crime on his own, with the help of a blue bulletproof suit and a beetle-shaped calling card. He became a popular pulp hero, also appearing in comic strips and even a radio serial.

During the Silver Age of Comics, a newer version of Dan was published by Charlton Comics, with his name changed to Dan Garrett and his origin story reimagined. (The original Fox version of "Dan Garret" later entered the public domain, and was published with the superhero name Big Blue.) Charlton's version of Dan Garrett was established to be an archaeologist who gained powers from the Scarab. He has sporadically been resurrected and alluded to in DC's comics, largely in relation to Ted Kord.

Who is Ted Kord's Blue Beetle?

Created by Steve Ditko in a backup feature of 1966's Captain Atom #83, Ted Kord carried a lot of the spirit and status quo of Fox's Dan Garret, fighting crime with a string of bug-shaped weapons (including a bug-themed ship, which could be seen in the Blue Beetle trailer). When DC acquired Charlton's heroes in the mid-1980s, Ted was subsequently integrated into the main DC Universe, getting his own solo series in the late 80s. He subsequently joined the Justice League International, becoming one of the team's most prolific members, and the best friend of fellow superhero Booster Gold. In more recent years, Ted became a friend and ally to the Birds of Prey.

In Countdown to Infinite Crisis, Ted was brutally murdered by Maxwell Lord, and spent his final moments wondering if and how he would have a successor. He later was resurrected in the events of Brightest Day, but appeared sporadically up until the DC Rebirth reboot.

Who is Jaime Reyes' Blue Beetle?

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner, Jaime debuted in 2006's Infinite Crisis #3, and was revealed to have been bonded with the Scarab after it exploded in the Day of Vengeance storyline. An ordinary teenager from El Paso, Texas, Jaime quickly embraced his role as a superhero during the events of Infinite Crisis, and later in his own solo series.

He then became a central part of the fight against the primordial alien beings The Reach, joined the Teen Titans, and still remains Blue Beetle to this day.

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.