DC's Blue Beetle Movie Trailer Released

DC's newest live-action superhero has officially arrived. Today, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the first trailer for Blue Beetle, a new live-action film poised to arrive later this year. The trailer provides the best look yet at Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, who will be portrayed by Cobra Kai breakout star Xolo Maridueña. There had previously been teases that the Blue Beetle trailer would be on the way, after actor George Lopez took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Maridueña, director Angel Manuel Soto, and co-star Harvey Guillén.

"Every time getting in the suit I get so giddy. The thing is sick, it's awesome and being in it is even cooler," Maridueña previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm really excited for everyone to see everything that the suit can do in the movie."

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Are you excited for DC's Blue Beetle movie? What do you think of the first trailer for the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.