Blue Beetle Trailer Reveals Ted Kord and Dan Garrett Suits

The Blue Beetle movie has released its first trailer, and DC fans are hyped about all the comic-accurate details that have made it into the film. One detail that a lot of longtime DC fans seem particularly jazzed about is the reference to past Blue Beetles within the DC Universe – namely those suits worn by former Blue Betetles Ted Kord and Dan Garret!

One of the final images of the Blue Beetle trailer (2:34) sees Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) poking around the lab/workshop of previous Blue Beetle heroes, along with his family and the friend that first gave him the Scarab, Jenny (Bruna Marquezine). In the background of the workshop are mannequin standees that have the classic Blue Beetle costumes on them – and the designs are definitely some iconic DC looks.

Who is Dan Garrett / Blue Beetle?

Dan Garrett was the original Blue Beetle from the comic books Golden Age, first appearing in 1939 in Fox's Mystery Men Comics #1. His character bio is a classic retro-sci-fi comic book origin story: the son of a murdered cop, who dons a bulletproof blue costume and gains an enhanced physique from the super-powered formula "Vitamin 2X." That story was later retconned to a Silver Age origin in which Garrett was totally re-invented as an archaeologist who discovers the Blue Beetle Scarab during an Egyptian excavation and gained powers from it.

Who Is Ted Kord / Blue Beetle?

Ted Kord was a genius inventor, athlete, and industrialist, who was introduced into Silver Age DC Comics. Due to retcons, Ted's origin saw him be the successor of Dan Garrett, who died battling Ted's uncle, Jarvis Kord, to stop him from unleashing an army of androids to conquer Earth.

Although Ted received the Scarab from Dan, he wasn't able to access its mystical abilities. That made Ted Kord's version of Blue Beetle came with his own set of gadgets and vehicles much like Batman – that more sci-fi-influenced version of the character partnered perfectly with Booster Gold, for all sorts of adventures. Prior to the Infinite Crisis event, Ted was brutally executed by Justice League villain Maxwell Lord.

The Blue Beetle of the movie, Jamie Reyes, obtained the Scarab after Ted Kord died, when it was blasted into his Texas home. Obviously, the movie is changing that origin story, with Jamie being given the Scarab by Jenny, who is somehow connected to Kord Industries, and Ted's sister.

Blue Beetle will be in theaters on August 18th.