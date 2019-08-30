The Secret Life of Pets 2: Bobby Moynihan Talks What Mel’s Solo Adventure Would Be, SNL Hosting Future, and More!

The Secret Life of Pets 2 brought back the lovable crew from the first blockbuster film, including Snowball, Max, Gidget, and of course Mel. Bobby Moynihan is the voice behind the lovable pup, who is always energetic but at times makes some questionable decisions. That can definitely be said of the character in the sequel too, though he is part of one of the movie’s best sequences, and ComicBook.com had a chance to talk with Moynihan all about the sequel as it hits home video, and we even snuck in a little Saturday Night Live on top.

First though we had to address that the lovable Mel is not in the film enough for our taste, but when he is onscreen he almost always steals the show. That’s definitely true in Pets 2, which sees him helping Gidget learn how to become a cat, though as fans know, he ends up a bit distracted by Chloe’s litter box. It’s one of the standout moments from the movie, and moments like that are why he loves the character.

“I mean, when that’s your big moment in a movie, in a big blockbuster, you’ve got to pinch yourself,” Moynihan said. “It’s Mel, it’s Mel. You’ve got to love him, you know? Oh Mel.”

Aside from that, the most fun that comes from working on a character like that is the actual recording sessions that help Mel and the rest of the pets come to life.

“For me, it was working with Chris and Brian Lynch and everybody who… in the recordings,” Moynihan said. “I love doing animations and I’ve been lucky to do some, but those guys are really good at what they do. And going in and recording with them and kind of being able to do what’s on the script and then improvise a little and Chris is really funny as well. He throws in lines and stuff. So working with them is amazing, and then getting to watch it. Getting to watch the culmination of these amazingly talented people’s work.”

There’s quite a bit of time between recording sessions at times, but Moynihan was able to find a rhythm for Mel, even without really interacting with the rest of the cast until later. “No, I think it did get comfortable. I mean the only time where the whole group was together was at the premiere,” Moynihan said. “We all record by ourselves. I actually had a lot more fun on this one. Just meaning like it felt … I was glad to be back. It felt like home.”

While Mel works as part of an ensemble cast, Moynihan does have an idea for a solo adventure, and after he told us the idea we seriously just want to see it happen, and we mean both ideas as one, because who doesn’t want to see a Jedi Mel? You’re right, everyone does.

“I mean, private eye Mel in some capacity would be a terrible idea,” Moynihan said. “Mel and buddies, some sort of cop drama. And they become TSA dogs, they get bomb-sniffing dogs. I don’t know, any kind of job where they have to have a responsibility would be … hijinx would ensue. If I was writing it, it would just be superheroes, Mel gets superpowers and is a Jedi. It would be a terrible movie.”

Before taking on all of his animated and movie projects, Moynihan enjoyed a great 9 year run on Saturday Night Live. Fans love seeing their favorites return to the show to lead it as hosts, and we had to ask if it’s something he would love to do at some point.

“I would, I mean obviously the first day you get SNL, the second they tell you you get SNL, the second thought you have is maybe I’ll host someday,” Moynihan said. “And I mean, I would die, I would die. It would be better than getting the show, I feel like maybe. Just to go back home. Just to have that feeling.”

While he would return, he doesn’t think that Lorne Michaels would let him bring Mel, Panda, Louis, or any of his other trademark animated characters to the show with him.

“I think, no,” Moynihan said with a laugh. “I think Lorne would be like, ‘Bobby, no, we’re not going to mention those cartoon characters. We’re just going to have some comedy and then we’re going to go home.’”

You can watch Mel in action in The Secret Life of Pets 2, which is on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray now.