The Bob's Burgers Movie Is a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Just days ahead of its debut, The Bob's Burgers Movie is nearly perfect on the internet's most prominent film review website. The animated flick from 20th Century Animation debuted on Rotten Tomatoes Monday with a 96-percent Fresh rating, with only one "Rotten" review included out of the 27 submitted to the site so far.

That lone poor review comes from the San Francisco Chronicle's Soleil Ho, who writes that they "wanted to love The Bob's Burgers Movie, but it truly tested my faith as a fan of the long-running sitcom."

ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail was one of the critics to give the animated flick a near-perfect rating. "If you really liked watching the series, you'll definitely love The Bob's Burgers Movie," Brail writes in his review, which you can read in its entirety here. "The film ties up some loose ends from the series, all the while delivering a hilarious plot, and pushing forward with whatever story the creators could tell in the future. The film is a seriously fun time at the movies and is probably the perfect summer film. Even though we don't really get to see Bob Belcher create a ton of insane burgers in the movie with the focus being on the murder-mystery– The Bob's Burgers Movie is definitely well done.

Despite its impeccable rating, The Bob's Burgers Movie has yet to land Rotten Tomatoes' coveted Certified Fresh badge. To earn that, a film must have at least 80 reviews from applicable critics.

The studio's full synopsis for the feature can be found below.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

The Bob's Burgers Movie serves up a major mystery on May 27th.

Are you excited about the Bob's Burgers Movie? Let us know down in the comments!