Bob’s Burgers: The Movie Gets Official Release Date From Disney

Bob’s Burgers fans everywhere are exclaiming “All right!” today, as the film’s long-awaited feature film adaptation officially has a release date. On Tuesday, the Walt Disney Company announced the tentative film schedule for Disney and Fox films through 2027, and Bob’s Burgers: The Movie was among those listed.

At the time of this writing, Bob’s Burgers: The Movie is poised to debut on Friday, July 17, 2020. This is actually a release date that the film has held since 2017, although fans were unsure what would be in store for the project after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said when the movie was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Details about Bob’s Burgers: The Movie have gradually trickled out over the years, as more and more seasons of the series have been airing on Fox. Bouchard revealed in 2018 that the film would be a musical comedy (as quite a few of the show’s episodes are), and would involve a subplot of Louse Belcher (Kristen Schaal) and her night light, Kuchi Kopi, going on an adventure in a fantasy world.

Bob’s Burgers stars H. Jon Benajmin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Eugene Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, and Larry Murphy as Teddy.

