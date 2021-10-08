Bond 25 Fails To Reveal Title During “Big” Reveal Show

The James Bond franchise will return to the big screen once more with its star Daniel Craig in the lead role, something Bond fans learned during a live-streamed presentation by Sony. Fans learned a lot about who else would return for the film as well as new additions to the cast, but what they did not learn is the actual title of the movie, unless the film is going to simply be called Bond 25. That seems unlikely, since part of the grandeur of the franchise is in its mysterious and at times out there titles, and Bond 25 just seems too plain and simple for the franchise.

During Craig's era alone the titles have been Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Spectre, and Skyfall, and the working title for Bond 25 was actually Eclipse, so we imagine at some point we'll get a real title. It is strange that they didn't choose to reveal it at their big streaming shindig, but that could mean either they haven't picked one yet (less likely) or they are just waiting to reveal it for another marketing impact later on (more likely).

Bond 25 has undergone several transformations during its development, and at one point Sony wasn't even sure if Craig would be reprising the role this time around. The film was set to be directed by Danny Boyle with screenwriter John Hodge, but they would eventually depart.

"We were working very, very well, but they didn't want to go down that route with us," Boyle told Empire. "So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don't know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes… It is just a great shame."

That would lead to the studio bringing in Cary Fukunaga to direct the film. Since then things have stabilized a bit, and the studio was excited by what Fukunaga brought to the table.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a statement about Fukunaga.

At least things seem to be back on track, and it looks like we will get a Bond 25 after all.

Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8th, 2020.

