Moana 2: Dwayne Johnson Shares Touching Behind the Scenes Post Teasing Maui's Return

Disney already delivered one of the biggest surprises of 2024, announcing earlier this year that a sequel to Moana was not only in the works, but that it was nearly complete and would hit theaters in November. The first Moana wasn't just a hit in theaters back in 2017, but it has also been one of the most popular films in all of streaming since the launch of Disney+. There is a lot of excitement surrounding this long-awaited sequel, from fans as well as Moana stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock, who voices Maui in Moana, is reprising his beloved role for Moana 2 this year. Over the weekend, Johnson took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photo from his work on the sequel, and opened up about his emotional connection to the character. Take a look!

"Bringing MAUI back to life for Moana 2," Johnson wrote in the post. "So much fun becoming MAUI again – a character that changed my life in many ways – including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one my truest honors to bring to life and share. New characters, new journeys, new music. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey. You will feel the mana."

Disney had initially planned to continue the story of Moana as a streaming series on Disney+. However, as the project started coming together, and the popularity of the original Moana soared, Disney made the decision to turn the series into a feature film for theaters.

Disney announced that Moana 2 is hitting theaters on November 27th, keeping in the tradition of releasing an animated film around Thanksgiving every year. The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. featuring music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. Lin Manuel Miranda won't be coming back to write songs for Moana 2.

Moana Live-Action Movie

In addition to Moana 2, Disney is also working on a live-action version of the first Moana film. Dwayne Johnson is producing the live-action film and reprising his role as Maui. In that film, however, Cravalho won't be playing the titular role. A new actress will be taking over the role, but Cravalho is set to be an executive producer.

The live-action Moana is being directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail. Original Moana writer Jared Bush wrote the new screenplay alongside Dana Ledoux Miller.

This adventure was initially set to hit theaters in Summer 2025, but Disney opted to push the film back, seemingly to fit Johnson's schedule and to create some distance from Moana 2. The film was moved a year ahead, now set to bow on June 19, 2026.