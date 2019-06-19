Danny Boyle Retires From Franchise Movies After Bond 25 Fiasco

The James Bond franchise hit a bit of a snafu last year, when Danny Boyle was no longer attached to direct the 25th film in the franchise. As Boyle revealed in a recent interview, the behind-the-scenes process of being on the film has had a surprising impact on his overall career. In a recent interview with Metro, Boyle spoke about the Bond 25 experience, and revealed that it has turned him off of the idea of directing another movie in a pre-existing franchise.

“I learned my lesson that I am not cut out [for franchises] otherwise you’re digging in the same hole.” Boyle explained. “I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For some, the notion that Boyle is turned off of franchise movies, for the time being, is certainly a shame. Although the Oscar-winning director has regularly expressed a disinterest in directing a comic book movie, there certainly will be some fans who wanted to see him join a particular franchise.

Boyle went on to further explain the reason behind his exit, revealing that it was due to him not wanting to work with an additional writer.

“I learned quite a lot about myself with Bond, I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up.” Boyle revealed. “We were working very, very well, but they didn’t go down that route with us, so we decided to part company and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary [Fukunaga] is going to do.”

Boyle has previously cited this issue of writers as to why he made his exit, while also revealing that there is no bad blood between him and Fukunaga.

“I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes.” Boyle revealed earlier this year. “It is just a great shame.”

Fukunaga’s Bond 25 will see Daniel Craig once again reprise his role as the iconic superspy, potentially for the last time. The film will follow Bond as he has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast of Bond 25 will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Rami Malek. The script’s writers include Fleabag and Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

What do you think of Boyle being done with franchise movies after the fallout of Bond 25? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Bond 25 is expected to debut on April 8, 2020.