Booster Gold Fan Art Sees Glenn Powell as Booster Gold for the DCU

DC Studios has been developing a massive slate of projects that include movies, television, and video games. Amongst the slate features series like Paradise Lost, Lanterns, Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, and Waller. Booster Gold is a hot topic due to how popular the character has become over the years, and fans are super excited to see who gets cast. One of the hopefuls just so happens to be Top Gun: Maverick star Glenn Powell, and an artist has opted to create a new piece of fan art that shows how the actor could look as the fan-favorite character.

Glenn Powell Booster Gold Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that show a how Powell could look as Booster Gold. In the fan art, Powell gets Booster Gold's classic costume and he looks perfect in it. While we don't know who has met for the role of Booster Gold, Powell is a great choice for the character. You can check out the fam art below.

James Gunn Describes Booster Gold Series

Back when Gunn and Safran announced their DC Studios slate, they not only revealed that Booster Gold was among the line-up but that they have already begun talking to actors for it. Gunn also described what to expect in the series.

What is featured on the DC Universe Slate?

Earlier this year, when Gunn and Safran unveiled their massive DC line-up, it was filled with a bunch of projects that included Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, Swamp Thing and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think about the fan art? Could you see Glenn Powell as Booster Gold? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!