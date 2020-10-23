Borat Star Sacha Baron Cohen Responds Personally to Rudy Giuliani

✖

Rudy Giuliani is still in hot water for his now-infamous scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The scene in question features Giuliani and Maria Bakalova's character as the two go into the bedroom of a hotel suite where the former mayor (and Donald Trump's personal attorney) reaches into his pants. Before it goes any further, Sacha Baron Cohen, in character as the eponymous star, bursts into the room to stop anything that's about to happen.

On a press tour in support of the film, Baron Cohen told Stephen Colbert that no matter what Giuliani says, he believes the situation was inappropriate.

"He said he did nothing inappropriate and my feeling is if he sees that as appropriate, then Heaven knows what he intends to do with other women in hotel rooms with a glass of whiskey in his hand," the comedian said in a recent stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I don't want to ruin the movie for anyone, so I'd just say see it and make your own mind up."

He then told Colbert how the production built a secret compartment in the room so that Bakalova was never in any true danger because Baron Cohen could pop onto the scene at any given moment.

"During that scene, we had built a hideaway in the wardrobe which was six-foot-five and three-foot wide and I was in there for the entire scene," he added. "The idea was that I would jump out at the necessary point and I would know what he is doing via texting with the director."

Ahead of the film's release, Giuliani released a multi-tweet thread accusing Cohen of fabricating the video seen by the masses.

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," Giuliani tweeted earlier this month. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

If you've yet to see the film, Amazon's synopsis for the movie can be seen below.

“Sacha Baron Cohen brings his Kazakh journalist character Borat Sagdiyev to the big screen for the first time. Leaving his native Kazakhstan, Borat travels to America to make a documentary. As he zigzags across the nation, Borat meets real people in real situations with hysterical consequences. His backwards behavior generates strong reactions around him exposing prejudices and hypocrisies in American culture.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now streaming on Amazon Prime.