Bosslogic Debuts Badass Henry Cavill as Marvel's The Sentry

Marvel Studios is getting ready to turn things up a notch with their next phase of projects and they'll kick things off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania is a major Avengers-level film that will prominently feature the main villain of The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, who will be played by Jonathan Majors. After that's all said and done, the studio will begin releasing projects based on never before-used I.P., which includes a movie based on their Thunderbolts team. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme and use The Sentry as the main antagonist. The Sentry is a Superman like character, and who better to play him than Henry Cavill. Cavill recently exited the Superman role and is definitely free to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. BossLogic seems to agree with the idea as he has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows the actor as the character. You can check it out below!

"Sentry! Last piece for 2022," BossLogic wrote in the post. "Hope to make way more Sentry pieces in the new year, different takes, obviously this one is a little over exaggerated 😂🙏."

