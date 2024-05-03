Everything Coming to Tubi in May 2024

As April comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in May 2024. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on May 1st. Among its offerings are several Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like War of the Worlds: Extinction, Most Famous Murder: The O.J. Simpson Trial, Gossip to Die For, Deadly Invitations, and more.

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in May include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the first three John Wick movies, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, Set It Off, The Bernie Mac Show, Ghostbusters (2016), Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, The Green Mile, Spawn, Underworld, How To Train Your Dragon 2, Groundhog Day, Mortal Kombat, Pacific Rim, Aquaman, and more.

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting May 1st below.