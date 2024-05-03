Everything Coming to Tubi in May 2024
John Wick, Pacific Rim, Birds of Prey and more are heading to Tubi in May.
As April comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in May 2024. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on May 1st. Among its offerings are several Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like War of the Worlds: Extinction, Most Famous Murder: The O.J. Simpson Trial, Gossip to Die For, Deadly Invitations, and more.
Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in May include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the first three John Wick movies, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, Set It Off, The Bernie Mac Show, Ghostbusters (2016), Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, The Green Mile, Spawn, Underworld, How To Train Your Dragon 2, Groundhog Day, Mortal Kombat, Pacific Rim, Aquaman, and more.
You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting May 1st below.
Originals Action
WAR OF THE WORLDS: EXTINCTION – 5/24 – When a rogue general from the planet Emios attacks Earth, a team of archeologists must track down an ancient artifact that can prevent extinction.
Originals Documentary
TMZ NO BS: HOLLYWOOD BRAWLERS – 5/13 – TMZ explores the notable moments in pop culture when celebrities engage in physical altercations, both amongst themselves and the public.
MOST FAMOUS MURDER: THE O.J. SIMPSON TRIAL – 5/29 – In the wake of O.J. Simpson's passing, revisit one of the most famous murders and trials in U.S. history that split America across racial lines.
Originals Horror
KILLER BODY COUNT – 5/17 – Mistaken as a sex addict by her dad, Cami is sent off to a remote religious treatment center where the other kids are being hunted by a killer.
Originals Thriller
GOSSIP TO DIE FOR – 5/3 – Under the public eye, a troubled detective races to solve a series of high profile murders that are "predicted" when published online.
DEADLY INVITATIONS – 5/9 – An influencer comes across a VIP party invite not meant for her and dives headfirst into the side of the industry where secrets are worth killing for.
INVASIVE – 5/10 – A young woman secretly residing in a billionaire's lavish mansion stumbles upon dark secrets, sparking a desperate fight for survival.
DEADBOLT – 5/11 – Seeking a fresh start, a young woman finds her sanity on the brink due to unexplained disappearances and chilling nocturnal echoes in her new home.
A STRANGER'S CHILD – 5/15 – Donna wakes up in the hospital with amnesia and a baby. At the same time news breaks of a kidnapped baby causing Donna to question if the baby is hers.
Action
"12 Rounds"
"12 Strong"
"American Assassin"
"Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)"
"Black Hawk Down"
"Drive Angry"
"Gone In 60 Seconds" – 5/15
"John Wick"
"John Wick 2"
"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"
"Kill Bill: Volume 1"
"Kill Bill: Volume 2"
"Knight And Day"
"Live Free Or Die Hard"
"Rumble In The Bronx"
"Smokin' Aces"
"Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li"
"Taken (2008)"
"Taken 3"
"Wanted"
Art House
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"
"Full Metal Jacket"
"Killer Joe"
"Joe"
"Menace II Society"
"Set It Off"
Black Cinema
"A Soldier's Story"
"Abducted: The Carlina White Story"
"ATL"
"The Bernie Mac Show"
"Betty And Coretta"
"Empire"
"He Got Game"
"The Help (2011)"
"Johnson Family Vacation"
"Just Mercy"
"Keanu"
"Life"
"Money Talks (1997)"
"New Jack City
"Stomp The Yard"
"Stomp The Yard: Homecoming"
"Tyler Perry's Acrimony"
"Tyler Perry's Good Deeds"
"What's Love Got To Do With It"
"Why Did I Get Married Too"
"Why Did I Get Married?"
"Woo"
Comedy
"30 Minutes Or Less"
"A Haunted House"
"A League Of Their Own (1992)"
"Beverly Hills Ninja"
"Big Daddy"
"Chick Fight"
"Chips (2017)"
"Code Name: The Cleaner"
"Employee Of The Month"
"Ghostbusters (2016)"
"Good Morning Vietnam"
"Groundhog Day"
"Here Comes The Boom"
"Jay And Silent Bob Reboot"
"Snakes On A Plane"
"The Frighteners"
"The Men Who Stare At Goats"
"The Wedding Ringer"
"The Whole Nine Yards"
"To Wong Foo."
Drama
"A Few Good Men"
"Beaches"
"Cool Hand Luke"
"Country Strong"
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Heartbreak Ridge"
"Letters From Iwo Jima:
"Selena"
"The Glass Castle"
"The Green Mile"
"The Guardian"
"The Outsiders"
Horror
"Bones"
"Don't Breathe"
"Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda"
"Pride And Prejudice And Zombies"
"Queen Of The Damned"
"Slither"
"Spawn"
"The Conjuring" – 5/8
"The Nun" – 5/6
"They Live"
"Underwater"
"Underworld (2003)"
Kids & Family
"Akeelah And The Bee"
"Baby Geniuses"
"How To Train Your Dragon 2"
"Jack"
"Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog"
"The Little Rascals"
"The Little Rascals Save The Day"
"The Longshots "
"Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"
Romance
"Coyote Ugly"
"Groundhog Day"
"The Perks Of Being A Wallflower"
"While You Were Sleeping"
"Two Lovers And A Bear"
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
"Aquaman"
"Geostorm"
"Mortal Kombat"
"Mortal Kombat: Annihilation"
"Pacific Rim"
"Pride + Prejudice + Zombies"
"Spawn"
"The Day The Earth Stood Still"
"The Fifth Element"
"Tremors (Series)"
Thriller
"16 Blocks"
"Cleaner"
"Don't Say A Word"
"Escaping The Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story"
"Side Effects"
"Striptease"
"Takers (2010)"
"The Hand That Rocks The Cradle"
"The Surprise Visit"
"Thunderheart"
"The Tourist"
"Tyler Perry's Acrimony"
"U-Turn"
"Zero Dark Thirty"
Western
"American Outlaws"
"Buck And The Preacher"
"Cahill, U.S. Marshal"
"Chisum"
"Dances With Wolves"
"Silverado"
"The Kid (2019)"