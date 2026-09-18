Brad Pitt on Heart of the Beast Survival Skills and How the Experience Compared to Fury [EXCLUSIVE]

Given the many intense and varied roles that Brad Pitt has played over the years, one would think maybe he’s picked something up along the way from a character that has proven useful. Maybe Rusty Ryan from the Ocean’s movies taught him a thing or two, or playing Lt. Aldo Raine gave him something for life, or maybe his new film Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller where Pitt shares almost all of his screen time with a dog stranded in the Alaskan wilderness. Speaking with ComicBook on the red carpet at the world premiere of Heart of the Beast, we asked him, and though he had an answer, it didn’t come from a film set.

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“What have I learned in a role? Oh God, I never thought of that….” Pitt said. “I have never even, I wouldn’t even know how to answer that, but I can make a fire in wet conditions. Does that count?”

Heart of the Beast marks Pitt’s second collaboration with filmmaker David Ayer after their 2014 tank thriller Fury. We asked Pitt about the big difference between the two, and which one put him through the most mental and physical torture.

“Shaya put me through mental torture on Fury,” Pitt said with a laugh. “I say that lovingly; he’s my boy, but no, I mean both (Fury and Heart of the Beast), if you’re gonna land in an Ayer movie, it’s gonna be physically demanding, but I appreciate that. It shows in the film, and he’s gonna go to that nth degree just to get it bang on right, but it’s survival skills, the military aspect. The PTSD in our film, all of that. So I’m in good hands on that front.”

“We had like, a week-long boot camp with Brad and the cast (on Fury),” Ayer told us. “That was pretty intense and pretty realistic. When he finished that, he looked like he’d been through it. But there’s something about being in the elements every day (on Heart of the Beast) and going up the hills and into the water and being cold, wet, and tired all the time, where at a certain point, he wasn’t acting.”

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Anna Lambe is one of the few human actors that appears alongside Pitt in Heart of the Beast, and hailing from the Canadian Arctic herself had her equipped for working in the tough conditions. For Lambe, the most important skill in learning a movie set like this is knowing that you’re not alone.

“A lot of the projects that I work on are shot in very environmentally difficult places… They all pose different challenges,” Lambe said. “But I think the most important thing that they’ve taught me is to be very open and to be very present and collaborative. And that the environment is difficult, but it’s difficult for everyone. It’s important to be as, you know, generous as you can be with your time and your energy and as understanding and patient as possible.”

Heart of the Beast arrives in theaters on Friday, September 25.