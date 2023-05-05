Brad Pitt to Drive in British Grand Prix as Formula One Movie Films During Race

Apple Original Films is set to make a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt that will be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director, Joseph Kosinski. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers of the Top Gun sequel, is penning the script. The film is currently untitled, but it's set to be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. 59-year-old Pitt is expected to play a driver who comes out of retirement. According to a new report from Variety, Pitt will be driving a real race car in the British Grand Prix.

During the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami, a panel about the film took place that featured Kosinski and Bruckheimer, and moderator Will Buxton revealed the Top Gun duo will be "creating an 11th team filming on track and on event from Silverstone [the track where the British Grand Prix takes place] to the end of the year." Buxton took to Twitter this week to share some details about the panel.

"They've spent 18 months taking what they learnt on Top Gun Maverick to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit. A cockpit in which their stars will actually drive. That's right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards," Buxton shared on Twitter. "The car has been designed by Mercedes and is already testing (you may have seen a video online.) As are their actors, in sim and real life. Lewis Hamilton is in daily communication and is advising on storyline and script to ensure it's the most accurate racing film ever made."

He continued, "Joseph says Frankenheimer's Grand Prix is his biggest touchstone. Both he and Jerry are determined to make the most accurate, most impressive race movie anyone has ever seen. Oh. And Tom Cruise has already offered to do some extra driving if they need him." You can view his tweet thread below:

What an honour to host the final panel of the day at #F1Accelerate with movie royalty Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski. Their F1 movie sounds incredible. They’re creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/fPAn2rJVoS — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) May 4, 2023

Last month F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali took part in an investor Q&A (via Sports Illustrated) and revealed Pitt's film will be "quite invasive in terms of production. It's something that we need to control, in a way, but it will be another way of showing that Formula 1 never stops."

Are you excited to see Brad Pitt in Joseph Kosinski's Formula One movie? How do you feel about Pitt actually driving a race car? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!