Bryan Cranston Confirms ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Rumor

Tight-lipped Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston cheekily confirmed the rumor of an on-the-way movie sequel to creator Vince Gilligan’s hit television series.

“Let’s put it to rest. I can say and announce tonight, in front of your audience — exclusive announcement — that I can confirm, that there is a Breaking Bad movie… rumor that is making its way [around],” Cranston joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A November report from The Hollywood Reporter claimed Cranston will reprise his role as high school teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White in the first Breaking Bad movie, joining series co-star Aaron Paul, set to headline the project as gifted meth cook Jesse Pinkman.

Set sometime after the series’ 2013 finale which culminated in Walter White’s death, the movie could involve Cranston in flashbacks as it explores the fallout centered around the escaped Pinkman’s flee towards freedom — presumably as a wanted criminal, seeing as White’s tortured protégé is the last-surviving member of the Heisenberg criminal empire.

After news of the project became public, Cranston noted he had “no idea” where the future of the franchise is headed but said he would “love to do a Breaking Bad movie.”

During a November appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Cranston said he had yet to be supplied a script but said he would “absolutely” return to his most famous role if tapped by Gilligan.

“He’s a genius, and it’s a great story,” he said. “And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

Again claiming ignorance surrounding the project, Cranston said he would like to see White’s former student “eventually break out and find his own real true calling” now that he’s freed from the destructive sinkhole that was Heisenberg and his increasingly amoral actions.

“Something that empowered him as a human being, that is on the straight and narrow, that allows him to be able to open up, to let another human being into his life. And be happy,” Cranston said. “‘Cause I don’t sense that he was really ever happy.”

Gilligan will pen the two-hour project and is likely to direct, continuing his involvement with the franchise that has since expanded with ongoing television series Better Call Saul, the part prequel, part sequel series centered around shady criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill-slash-Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).