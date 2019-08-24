Breaking Bad Movie Title Revealed After Netflix Accident

The title for the Breaking Bad sequel movie centered on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) appears to have been accidentally revealed after Internet users noticed a placeholder on Netflix.

Titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the two-hour, two-minute spinoff movie follows Pinkman as he “runs from his captors, the law and his past.” The project, from writer-director and creator Vince Gilligan, was developed under the working title Greenbrier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A day earlier, another Reddit user — who first revealed the El Camino title, citing industry sources — claimed the Breaking Bad followup reaches Netflix October 11.

That same user shared another claim reporting Bryan Cranston, who played the now-dead Walter White in the television series, will appear in an unknown capacity. This user also claimed a trailer shows Pinkman — parked in an El Camino — tuned to a radio reporting on the events of the series finale, “Felina,” while Pinkman’s associate Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) is interrogated by police.

The titular El Camino is the same 1978 Chevrolet that once belonged to Todd (Jesse Plemons), used by Jesse to flee the white supremacist compound where he was held captive by Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) as a meth-making slave.

Cranston has hinted at an appearance in a Breaking Bad movie for months, saying in January he would return to the Gilligan-created universe “in a second.” In November, Cranston reported the movie brings “some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open,” saying on The Dan Patrick Show, “And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

Most recently, Cranston playfully told ET he could appear as a corpse. More seriously, Cranston said White could return “[in] a flashback, or a flash forward. I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know what [could happen].”