Bridesmaids 2: Director Paul Feig and Drew Barrymore Have Perfect Pitch for Kristen Wiig Sequel

✖

Paul Feig has had huge success in comedy, from his work on The Office and Freaks and Geeks to movies like Spy and The Heat -- but nothing has been quite the blow-the-doors-off hit that his 2011 ensemble comedy Bridesmaids did. With a Spy 2 in the offing and constant questions about the possibility of follow-ups to Freaks and Geeks, Ghostbusters, and more, Feig appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his work, and offhandedly mentioned the possibility of a second Bridesmaids movie. In a conversation that clearly excited Barrymore, the filmmaker discussed the possibilities of such a sequel.

It came in the context of Barrymore asking about the possibility of reuniting the cast of Freaks and Geeks. It seems like a slam-dunk, given other recent reunions like Party Down and the abandoned LA Law pilot...but Feig isn't feeling it.

"There won't be because I'm just so happy with what we did," Feig told Barrymore. "People want a Bridesmaids 2, which would be fun, but think about it. The reason we love that movie so much is because Kristen Wiig's character is going through the fire and repairing herself. Does she go through the fire again and repair again? Or do we just have a 'crazy' wedding?"

You can see the video below.

Ultimately, he suggested, a potential sequel would likely center on Annie's wedding.

In Bridesmaids, Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), is engaged, she has no choice but to serve as the maid of honor. Though lovelorn and almost penniless, Annie, nevertheless, winds her way through the strange and expensive rituals associated with her job as the bride's go-to gal. Determined to make things perfect, she gamely leads Lillian and the other bridesmaids down the wild road to the wedding.

You can stream Bridesmaids on Hulu. Feig's next project, The School for Good and Evil, is set for release later this year.

h/t Vulture