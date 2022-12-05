Bubba Ho-Tep Getting 4K Release From Scream Factory

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bubba Ho-Tep is coming to 4K UHD in February, courtesy of Scream Factory, who are making a feature-rich collector's edition available to pre-order just in time for your holiday shopping needs. The film, released in 2002, stars Bruce Campbell (Army of Darkness) and Ossie Davis (Do The Right Thing) in the roles of Elvis Presley and John F. Kennedy, respectively. In the story, the American icons had their deaths faked, and now live together in a nursing home where nobody believes them. Oh, and they have to fight a mummy's curse, because that's what Elvis and JFK would do.

The film was an instant cult classic, but was never intended to have a sequel. A line in the credits, teasing the upcoming Bubba Nosferatu: Curse of the She-Vampires, was meant to be a self-evident joke -- but the movie's continued popularity led Don Coscarelli, who wrote and directed the film, to later pen Bubba Ho-Tep and the Cosmic-Blood Suckers, first as a novel and later as a comic book adaptation from IDW Publishing. At the time, Campbell had sworn off franchise films, making a sequel unlikely, but his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suggests it's possible he could be persuaded.

You can pre-order the disc here. The collector's edition includes a theatrical poster, custom box art, and an enamel pin set. There are cheaper verisons on the website that don't have as many bells and whistles, so don't let that $100 price sticker scare you off. You can also find the standard 4K Blu-ray here on Amazon.

You can see the official announcement (via Scream Factory's Instagram page) below.

BUBBA HO-TEP is coming to 4K UHD February 7, 2023. The comedy horror stars #BruceCampbell as an aging and cantankerous "Elvis" in this "zinger-filled crowd-pleaser" (The Hollywood Reporter) from writer-director #DonCoscarelli, who has autographed the poster in one of our bundle options! When mysterious deaths plague a Texas retirement home, it's up to its most sequined senior citizen to take on a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy with a penchant for cowboy boots, bathroom graffiti and sucking the souls from the barely living!



Plus, #ScreamFactory and @GutterGarbs have teamed up to bring you the official Bubba Ho-Tep Collectible Enamel Pin Set, exclusive to ShoutFactory.com and limited to 600 units with art from Matthew Skiff (@thew).