Buffalo Bill's House from Silence of the Lambs Opening for Overnight Stays

Though perhaps not the kind of tourist destination that will draw crowds like the steps from The Exorcist, one intrepid horror fan has taken it upon themselves to purchase the house used in The Silence of the Lambs as Buffalo Bill's home and is planning to turn it into a place where you can spend the night if you wish. Bloody Disgusting noticed the news first which has its own website, where you can book your stay, naturally at BuffaloBillsHouse.com. The house is located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania and in addition to overnight stays will eventually be opened for guided tours and more, with modifications in the works to make it even more like its on-screen depiction in the Oscar winning film.

"After months and months of hard work learning how to properly open and build a business from the ground up, I am proud to say that Buffalo’s Bill’s House is open for victims (I mean, the public!)," owner Chris Rowan writes on the official site. "Buffalo Bill’s House is a genuine small business. It is not a part of some corporate machine, just a dream turned into reality, owned and operated by a guy who has had an obsession with horror movies since he was 6 years old."

He addes, "As an avid Silence of the Lambs and 'Buffalo Bill' fan, and with my knowledge of the industry, I have big plans to turn it into a 'cinematic destination' complete with the ability to stay, and to conduct tours of the residence for all of the fans. I also have a vision that includes having the 'well' and 'Buffalo Bill’s workshop' recreated and built on-site as permanent sets, so fans may have the most unique photo opportunities during their visit with mementos that will last them a lifetime!”

You can explore everything Buffalo Bill's House has to offer on the official site and see a video of the inside from when it was previously up for sale below.

Fans of Silence of the Lambs and Buffalo Bill have a little bit to look forward to week to week with CBS' new series Clarice. Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) stars in the title role, taking on the part of the FBI Agent one year after the events of Lambs, and featuring multiple references to Bill and his exploits. It was previously reported that the series will also look to examine the fallout of his crimes from the perspective of trans persons, having hired a trans-consultant for the series who was then hired to play the role herself.