Bullet Train's Brian Tyree Henry Was Constantly Distracted By Brad Pitt's Hair

Picture it, you're starring in an action movie, you're filming the third act and it's time for your close-up. There's just one problem though, you can't remember your cue because your co-star Brad Pitt is letting his hair soar through the wind and it's distracting. This is exactly what happened to Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry on the set of the upcoming Bullet Train, which arrives in theaters from Sony on Friday. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com we asked if there was ever at time he or his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson got lost in Pitt's eyes on set, turns out it was his locks that they got lost in instead.

"It's really, let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Henry revealed. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

Pitt, Taylor-Johnson, and Henry are joined in the film's ensemble cast by Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio (musician Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed). Deadpool 2 and John Wick's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

In Bullet Train, "Five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."