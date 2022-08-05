Bullet Train Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Brad Pitt is back in theaters this weekend starring in the new action-comedy film Bullet Train by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. With the film nearing release, reviews have begun coming in and are being aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, Bullet Train has a 71% fresh rating from 31 reviews, which is enough to make it "fresh" but not enough to earn the "Certified Fresh" badge. That rating may rise or fall as more reviews come in, but the score is likely to remain in that middle ground. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded Bullet train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:

"By the time the train ends its journey and you're walking out of the theater you'll feel entertained, exactly what summer blockbusters like this are designed to do. Maybe you'll throw a playful punch at a friend as you exit the theater, hum one of the many, MANY songs featured on Bullet Train's soundtrack while you wait in line at the bathroom. By the time you get to your car, though, you'll attempt to untangle the plot and its truly convoluted essence with your pals; maybe you'll realize that the cameos throughout were just distracting and didn't add much. When you get home, you will probably have forgotten what you just did for the past two hours. All you'll remember is that Brad Pitt was funny.

In Bullet Train, "Five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."

David Leitch directed Bullet Train from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

"Bullet Train is a truly larger-than life film that I can't believe I got to be a part of. I've been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of 'Wow, this is insane. I'm in an action film directed by David Leitch [John Wick, Deadpool 2] with Brad Pitt.' Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie," King previously said of the film. "I love my character, Prince. She's so bada– and so crazy. I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I've always had a bit of action star in my bones."

Bullet Train opens in theaters on August 5th.