‘Bumblebee’: Full Official Look at Redesigned Optimus Prime Released

Artist Matt Ferguson just dropped the best look yet at Bumblebee‘s new-look Optimus Prime on Twitter — and it is about as much like classic Prime as the movies have seen so far.

Fans have likely seen by now that Bumblebee will feature more ’80s-inspired takes on the characters, with toys and collectibles featuring a more “Generation One”-inspired look.

You can see Ferguson’s tweet below.

This is how Optimus looks in Bumblebee and it’s freaking perfect. I want to do a poster for it, anyone out there at Paramount or Hasbro hear me? pic.twitter.com/JXxX9CU9Px — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) November 27, 2018

While Optimus Prime has always had more resemblance to his OG counterpart than most of the other Transformers in Michael Bay’s feature films, the resemblance was mostly big-picture, with little in the way of specific details that could be pointed out. The latest movie retains the Bay-era “noisy” CG designs, but simplifies them and makes the characters we have seen so far look much more like they did in the cartoons.

Among the details fans will appreciate is a face that is nearly identical to the original version, the red truck cab with a white stripe that can be seen on his shoulders, and the “vented” look on Optimus’s shins and midsection.

If you want to see it a little early you’re in luck, because Paramount is offering special one-day previews to do just that several weeks before the film releases. You can find out more about that here. The official description for Bumblebee can be found below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen), John Cena (Daddy’s Home 2), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Stephen Schneider (Broad City), Jorge Lendenborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Hall), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story), Ricardo Hoyos (Degrassi: Next Class), Abby Quinn (Landline), Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Grace Dzienny (Zoo).

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.